Salute to our veterans

Big Spring will pause to remember its military veterans during a community ceremony Friday.

The ceremony, hosted by the Big Spring VA Medical Center and Howard College, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum on the college campus.

The program will include guest speakers, patriotic music, a wreath laying, and will be followed by a free light lunch for veterans and their families.

For more Veterans Day ceremonies and activities, check out Thursday's edition of the Herald.