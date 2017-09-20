Salvation Army and Bowl-A- Rama team up for disaster relief

Ready to bowl up some disaster relief?

The Salvation Army of Big Spring is partnering with Big Spring Bowl-A-Rama tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 21, to raise money to help victims of recent hurricanes Harvey, which devastated the Texas Gulf Coast; and Irma, which rocked Florida.

"What we're going to do, the Salvation Army is basically going to run the deal. We're going to open the bowl from 4 o'clock to 9 o'clock, and it'll be open to anyone who wants to come in and make a donation to the Salvation Army of $10 per person, and it's $40 per family for up to six people in the family," said Bowl-A-Rama owner John Bodd. "We'll just have the lanes on, and they can come in...that includes their shoes, so we'll give them the shoes and they can just start bowling. All of the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army. They'll be the ones collecting it."

