Salvation Army Angel Tree program kickoff today

Ready to help some needy angels have a merry Christmas again this year?

The Salvation Army of Big Spring is kicking off its annual Angel Tree program today at 2 p.m. with a program at the Big Spring Country Club, and Salvation Army Corps Officer Capt. Josh McKain said some Big Spring High School athletes are getting involved this year.

“It’s going to be pretty cool. We’ve got the high school involved,” said McKain. “The high school football team is going to be adopting a family, and then we’ve got the high school girls’ basketball team, and they’re adopting a family. So it will be cool to kind of follow the team throughout the season and see what they’re doing and what they’re shopping for, and when they get the gifts, and then when they are delivering it. So we’re hoping to follow them to see how it goes for them, and the impact it has on them as well.”

The program provides a boost of Christmas cheer to families who might not otherwise be able to enjoy a happy time during the holidays.

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.