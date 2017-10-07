Salvation Army of Big Spring aids in hurricane relief effort

Salvation Army of Big Spring Captains Joshua and Rachel McKain are doing their part to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston and surrounding areas.

Captain Rachel was the first to go to Houston two weeks after Harvey initially hit, as part of an Incident Command Team. An incident command team is the disaster coordination team that is responsible for directing the massive disaster efforts. All dispatched canteens, warehouse operations, organization partnership, meals, hygiene stations, and distribution is handled through the incident command team. Captain Josh and his team were deployed to Freeport, Texas, where they have manned a full kitchen canteen.