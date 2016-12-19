Salvation Army officials thankful for donations to Angel Tree drive
Monday, December 19, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
Big Spring's Salvation Army concluded its annual Christmas Angel Tree campaign Saturday by distributing presents and food donated by area people and organizations to needy families and seniors. Names and needs of individuals were written on ornaments and hung on Christmas trees at locations around town, where those wanting to give a little extra this holiday season adopted them and shopped for gifts.
For more on this story, see Monday's edition of the Herald.
