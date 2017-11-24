Salvation Army Thanksgiving Meal a success

Thursday the Salvation Army had their annual Thanksgiving Meal with high turnout. Every Thanksgiving the Salvation Army provides by either delivery or dining in at the Salvation Army headquarters, a Thanksgiving meal to those who don't have any other means of getting one. The Salvation Army's slogan is “Doing the Most Good” and with the turn out of yesterday Thanksgiving Feast of feeding and giving the joy of Thanksgiving to over 500 people, they certainly live up the that.

“We provide a warm turkey meal with the works to those of community who may not have any other way of getting to enjoy one,” said McKain. “We are just blessed that we are able to do help out the people, it seems every year gets a little bigger.”

This Thanksgiving the Salvation Army provided over 500 meals, both deliveries and dine-in at the Salvation Army. Without the Salvation Army, Thanksgiving wouldn't even be possible for some people.