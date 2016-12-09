Same place, same time: Parade back on

Let’s try this one more time. After being rescheduled due to rainy weather, the Big Spring Herald Community Christmas Parade will take place this Saturday, Dec. 10, same time, same place.

Although the date has been pushed back, most participants told parade officials this week that they were still planning on attending. The parade is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. The lighted parade boasts over 40 floats, most of which will be decked out in their red, white, and blue.

“The theme this year is ‘An American Christmas’,” said Herald Publisher Rick Nunez. “We felt that with all the political issues going on and everything going on around the world right now that this is a time that we needed to focus on America and we thought this was a proper theme for the parade.”

This year marks the 31st time that the Herald has held the parade. Beginning on 24th and Scurry streets and heading north towards 4th and Scurry, many local organizations and clubs such as the Girl Scouts of Howard County and The Dance Gallery will be participating to show their holiday spirit.

Nunez encourages families to line the streets on Saturday.