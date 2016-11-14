SANE nurses providing help to victims
On call for 24 hours during their shift, the nurses of the Victim Services’ SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) program receive a grand total of $1 an hour for their time.
The three certified SANE nurses for Victim Services – Christine Everett, Lois Hughs, and Tammie Henry – are essentially volunteers who share their extensive training to victims undergoing the worst day of their lives, according to Shann Parchman, executive director of Victim Services.
“Having this program is a necessity for sexual assault survivors because they are getting treated as they need to be treated with nurses that know how to perform a sexual assault exam, how to prepare the kit, how to do it instead of having an ER doctor who hasn’t performed one since he was in school,” Parchman said.
For some time, the program has been funded completely by United Way allocations, she said.
