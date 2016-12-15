Santa to visit with special needs children on Saturday

Santa Claus wants to visit with every boy and girl before Christmas to see what wishes are on their list. This year, Spring Creek Fellowship is making sure that Santa gets his wish too. On Saturday, Santa is making a special stop at Spring Town Plaza to help accommodate children with special needs.

Marking their third year of the event, organizer Jim Billings is looking forward to making sure that each child feels comfortable visiting with Santa without all the hustle and bustle that meeting him usually entails.

“We are after the kids that, because of something physical or mental, they don’t feel comfortable getting out in big malls talking to Santa,” said Billings. “We will have them in smaller groups. A one-on-one kind of thing.”

The event, which will be held from 2-4 p.m. in the youth center of the plaza, aims to individualize visits with Santa for each child, no matter what that looks like for each family.