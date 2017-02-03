Scam alert sent out by Big Spring Chamber

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has sent out a warning of a possible scam regarding an e-mail allegedly circulating from CW Promotions soliciting ad space for the “City of Big Spring 2017 Community Information Event Calendar Booklet”.

According to City Manager Todd Darden, the city has not contracted with CW Promotions to sell any calendar booklet.

“We only do something like that through the Chamber of Commerce,” he said.

