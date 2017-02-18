Seliger to celebrate Governor for a Day in Big Spring Friday

State Senator Kel Seliger will be stopping by Big Spring next week to celebrate the tradition of Governor for a Day, a 60 year tradition honoring the president pro tempore of the Texas Senate. Celebrations of the day will be throughout the Senate District 31, including breakfast in Big Spring first thing Friday morning.

“While most Governor for a Day celebrations are spent in Austin, I will be in Senate District 31 with friends, family and constituents,” Seliger said. “I want to be with the people who put me in office.”

Seliger will be meeting with Big Spring and Howard County citizens in the Big Spring High School cafeteria Friday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The public is invited