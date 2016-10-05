Seliger, Darby to address Chamber event
Wednesday, October 5, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
Big Spring's representatives in the Texas Legislater, Sen. Kel Seliger and Rep. Drew Darby, will be the main speakers at the Howard County Community Legislative Luncheon, set for Nov. 16.
The event, sponsored by the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, will give attendees a chance to hear their representatives talk about the upcoming session of the state legislature.
