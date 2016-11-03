Seliger, Darby to headline Chamber luncheon Nov. 16

As the next session of the Texas Legislature approaches, area residents can learn what issues their representatives are concentrating on when the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Howard County Community Legislative Luncheon Nov. 16.

Tickets for the event, which will be held from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. in the East Room of Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, are on sale for $20 through Nov. 10.

Chamber Executive Director Debbye ValVerde said tickets will not be sold at the door, but must be purchased at the Chamber office at 215 W. Third St.

State Sen. Kel Seliger and State Rep. Drew Darby, this area’s representatives to the Texas Legislature, are scheduled to address the audience during the luncheon and are expected to speak about issues of importance facing lawmakers when the new session begins Jan. 10.