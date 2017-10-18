Seliger talks border control and education at meeting

The president of Howard College, Dr. Cheryl Sparks, introduced Senator Kel Seliger, Senator of District 31, at yesterday's town hall meeting.

“Senator Seliger represents our district very well,” said Sparks. “We've been fortunate to have him represent us since 2004.”

Seliger touched on several issues yesterday that impact the state and city of Big Spring. Some of the topics included border control, public and higher education, and local control.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.