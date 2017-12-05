Sharyland-Oncor customer transfer to start Dec. 11

Beginning Dec. 11, customers of Sharyland Utilities electric delivery company will begin transitioning over to receive electricity from Oncor Electric Delivery Company instead.

The changeover, which affects all of Sharyland's approximately 54,000 electric delivery customers, will occur throughout the rest of the months of December and early January; the transfer is scheduled to be complete by Jan. 8.

Following the transition, Sharyland will be out of the retail electric delivery business, focusing instead solely on electric transmission service.

The agreement between the two companies was announced July 24 of this year. In exchange for the 54,000 customers and a "general plant and regulatory assets", Sharyland Distribution and Trnasmission Services LLC will receive about 258 miles of 345 kilovolt transmission lines from Oncor, plus about $26.5 million in cash.

"We're always looking for new opportunities to grow our business. This transaction allows us to acquire new customers and continue to expand our growing and vibrant service territory," said Oncor CEO Bob Shapard. "Oncor will be welcoming thousands of new customers, many of which are located in areas that have seen significant load growth, like the Permian Basin."

