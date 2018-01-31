Sheppard, Abusaab named 2017 Woman, Man of the Year

Photographed above are Mike Abusaab and Dene Sheppard, who were named Howard County Man and Woman of the Year at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce's "Chamber Extravaganza" Tuesday evening at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum. ​
Staff Writer
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

