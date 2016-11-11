Sierra Clinic offers free cat neutering Saturday

Sierra Animal Clinic will offer its yearly free cat neutering clinic this Saturday.

Currently the clinic staff is preparing to neuter between 120 to 150 male cats between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to noon. As of Thursday, the list of appointments stood at 110, according to Shelbi Whitehead of Sierra Animal Clinic. The free neutering is offered with a purchase of outdoor vaccinations at a cost of $37.

