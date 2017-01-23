Silver Wings Ball takes flight

Dancing, live jazz, and a fun time was held at the annual Hangar 25 Silver Wings Ball Saturday night.

Between 1942 and 1977, Big Spring was the site of Army and Air Force facilities that trained cadet pilots and bombardiers including Webb Air Force Base and the Big Spring Army Air Forces Bombardier School. The 19th annual Silver Wings Ball raised money to preserve and promote that slice of Big Spring history in the form of Hangar 25 Air Museum.

“This is our big fundraiser of the year. All of the fundraising that we do today, the proceeds go to continuing our mission at Hangar 25 Air Museum,” said Hangar 25 Museum Administrator Amber Stokes. “It helps with our programming, our veterans’ programs, our exhibits, and just keeping the museum fresh and going through the years. It just helps to keep a big part of the Big Spring history that was Webb Air Force Base and the Big Spring Bombardier/Pilot Training School. This ball is what we really depend on every year for the next year, and the next year, etc.”

Hangar 25 is located at 1911 Apron Drive in Big Spring. For more information call 432-264-1999 or visit www.hangar25airmuseum.org.