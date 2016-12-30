Silver Wings to take flight

New Year’s may soon be over, but for supporters of Hanger 25, the real party is just a few weeks away. On Jan. 21, the Hanger 25 museum will be hosting their 19th annual Silver Wings Ball at the Hotel Settles.

“This is going to be our annual donation ball,” said Museum Administrator Amber Stokes. “The ball helps continue our mission at the hanger in preserving our history of the Army Corps and the pilot training school during World War II.”

Set at $50 a ticket, the formal event boasts a cocktail hour, a dinner with three courses, and the South Plains Jazz Band.

“We are having the South Plains Jazz Band play. They were a real hit last year,” said Stokes. “It’s an eight piece band. It was a touch of elegance last year to have a live jazz band.”

While guests are sampling hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour, they can also check out items up for bid at the silent auction. In addition to a silent auction, a live auction will also be held later in the night.

“Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Stokes. “A lot of local stores and boutiques help us out for both the silent auction and the live auction.”

Tickets are currently available for the Silver Wings Ball, held on Jan. 21 at the Hotel Settles at 6 p.m. Dress is formal/Texas formal. To purchase tickets, call the museum at 432-264-1999 or e-mail hanger25@crcom.net.