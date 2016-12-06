Six Buffs named to all-District 4-2A first team

Several members of the Forsan High School football team were honored with inclusion on the all-District 4-2A team recently announced by coaches.

Six Buffaloes received first-team all-district honors. Senior running back Tearell McVae, junior wide receiver Austin Darden, and senior offensive lineman Lane Schafer were named to the first-team offense, while senior linebackers Schafer and Taylor Christian, along with junior defensive back Garrett Evans, were selected to the first-team defense.

For more of this story, read Tuesday's edition of the Herald.