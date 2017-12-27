Skid Row, Eric Paslay to headline 2018 Funtastic Fourth

You’ve heard of Christmas in July, but how about a little Independence Day in December?

Members of the Downtown Revitalization Association, the group who puts on the annual Funtastic Fourth Celebration in downtown Big Spring, has announced the headlining musical acts for the 2018 festival.

“We’re going to have Rock Night, featuring Skid Row, on June 29; and we’re going to have Country Night on June 30, and it’s featuring Eric Paslay,” said DRA spokesman Allan Johnson. “Those are our headliners. That’s really all we’ve got so far. We’ve got some other things in the works.”

Johnson briefly explained the decision-making process the DRA uses to choose the bands each year.

“We’ve got an agency we work with. We have a group of people and we get together and everybody discusses what we want that’s in our price range,” he said. “We’re looking for big names. Eric Paslay is really big time in the country music business. He’s a national headliner right now, so that’s a major coup for us. We’re trying to bring people into Big Spring. It’s for tourism reasons. We’re going to use local artists too, to open up for them.”

