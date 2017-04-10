Skywarn class scheduled for Wednesday evening

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Midland will host a Skywarn class Wednesday night in Big Spring as part of an ongoing program to educate the public on signs of severe weather.

“The primary focus is on identifying severe weather and of course there is a lot of emphases on particularly identifying tornadic weather what to look for with regard to the storm characteristics,” said Greg Jackson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Midland.

The class is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Big Spring City Council Chambers, 310 Nolan St. and is free and open to the public.

For more information, check out Monday's edition of the Herald.