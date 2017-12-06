Sledding across America

The Iditarod is a thousand-mile long dog sled race held annually in Alaska, in which teams of dogs pull sleds and their rider through mile after mile of ice and snow.

Georgie Cutright is doing something similar across the continental United States, pulled over asphalt and concrete on his skateboard-mounted sled by his two companion huskies, Sarah and Lobo. But this trio aren't doing it for the competition of a race, they're doing it for the Lord.

"I'm just a mascot, you know?" Cutright said. "You don't cheer for mascots. I'm just a mascot for God."

The 42-year-old traveler said his most recent journey – seeing the country from behind his faithful canine friends – started to prove a point to his non-believing daughter.

