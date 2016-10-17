SMMC to aid consumers on Health Insurance Marketplace options

Beginning Nov. 1, Scenic Mountain Medical Center will again help area residents learn about and enroll in health insurance options on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

As part of the Affordable Care Act, most U.S. citizens were required to have health insurance beginning in 2014. According to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, since the passage of the ACA, about 16.4 million uninsured people have gained health coverage as of May 2015. Yet, approximately 30 million Americans remain uninsured.

“As a primary health provider in Howard County our goal is to help educate residents in an easy-to-understand way, as well as assist those who haven’t yet signed up for health insurance or Medicaid, if qualified,” said Emma Krabill, CEO of SMMC “During the next few months, we’ll be out in the community and meeting one-on-one to help these individuals find affordable coverage.”