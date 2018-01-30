SMMC Behavioral Health Unit set to open March 1

A group of county judges from around the area got a sneak peek inside the new Scenic Mountain Medical Center Behavioral Health Unit, set to open March 1.

"It's a 20-bed unit, 20 private bedrooms for people who have mental health issues," said Unit Director Edward Moughon. "We're planning on serving not just Howard County, but neighboring rural counties throughout West Texas."

The seven judges who toured the unit, currently finishing up construction on SMMC's fourth floor, on Friday included Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman, and six judges on the board of directors of West Texas Centers, a regional mental health provider.

"We have a partner on this project. Not only will we take customers just from the community, but West Texas Centers is a mental health authority for 23 West Texas counties, and they have worked with us on the design for this project to try to make sure it meets the needs of people that they'll refer," Moughon said. "They're our partner in that they're going to purchase some services from us for people who don't have insurance who come through their centers. The judges who came through today are on their board of directors, and they've been very supportive of this project between West Texas Centers and Scenic Mountain."

