SMMC giving back

Scenic Mountain Medical Center employees presented the President of the Isaiah 58 board Shawn Cooley with leftover turkeys at Porter's. SMMC buys turkeys for hospital employees every year and the ones that aren't picked up are then donated to local food pantry, Isaiah 58. Pictured (left to right): Nadine Reyes, SMMC HR Manager; Judy Roever, SMMC CNO; April Arms, SMMC administrative assistant; Cooley, president of Isaiah 58 board; and Amanda Duforat, SMMC marketing manager.