SMMC Heart Healthy expo is today
SANDRENA KONING
Thursday, February 16, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
Scenic Mountain Medical Center is hosting the “Healthy Heart, Healthy You” event focusing on heart health this evening at the Hotel Settles.
A free health fair and expo will be held between 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring local health providers and businesses. After the health fair, the main event will be featured speaker Dr. Charisse Ward, M.D., M.P.H. in the ballroom at 6 p.m., along with dinner.
Tickets to the main event at 6 p.m. are $20 per person or $250 for a reserved table . To purchase, call Amanda Duforat at 432-268-4699 or Anita Cline at 432-268-4721. Tickets can also be purchased at 1601 W. Eleventh Place, Room 411 and 412.
