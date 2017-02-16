SMMC Heart Healthy expo is today

Scenic Mountain Medical Center is hosting the “Healthy Heart, Healthy You” event focusing on heart health this evening at the Hotel Settles.

A free health fair and expo will be held between 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring local health providers and businesses. After the health fair, the main event will be featured speaker Dr. Charisse Ward, M.D., M.P.H. in the ballroom at 6 p.m., along with dinner.

Tickets to the main event at 6 p.m. are $20 per person or $250 for a reserved table . To purchase, call Amanda Duforat at 432-268-4699 or Anita Cline at 432-268-4721. Tickets can also be purchased at 1601 W. Eleventh Place, Room 411 and 412.