SMMC holds job fair

Scenic Mountain Medical Center hosted a job fair in the main lobby on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The job fair was open to the public and the goal was to collect resumes of potential new SMMC staff, for the Behavioral Health Unit that will soon be opening inside the hospital.

SMMC Behavioral Health Unit Nursing Director Stacy Flores and other SMMC staff members conducted informal interviews and assisted guests with the process of filling out their applications.