SMMC hosts job fair

In preparation for the opening of the Behavioral Health Unit at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, there will be a job fair Friday, January 12, in the main lobby at SMMC. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We will have the director of nursing on hand to answer any questions that applicants might have. Those coming to the job fair are encouraged to bring an updated resume,” Nadine Reyes, SMMC HR manager said.

There are multiple positions available, including day and night shifts and clinical and non-clinical positions. A background in behavioral health is not mandatory, but is recommended.

“The main thing we are looking for is someone who is going to have a servants heart and be focused on providing quality, compassionate care to the patients,” Stacy Flores, SMMC behavioral health unit nursing director said. “We are looking for staff who are willing to learn and grow in their positions.”

For more information, call Nadine Reyes at 432-268-4961.