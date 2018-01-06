SMMC Recognizes National Law Enforcement Day

In honor of National Law Enforcement Day, on Jan. 9 at 8:30 a.m., there will be a short ceremony at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. Following a short prayer, led by Pastor Sam Segundo of Family Faith Center church followed by a breakfast prepared by the Yellow Rose Café in the main lobby of SMMC.

“Law enforcement officers are faced with a difficult task of protecting the communities they live in. These officers display a sense of honor, humility, and courage on a daily basis. Stopping for a moment and showing them our appreciation is only a small token of gratitude,” Amanda Duforat, SMMC Marketing Manager, said.

This is the second year that SMMC has hosted a ceremony honoring law enforcement officers. The entire community is invited to attend and join in recognizing all officers. Officers of every rank and file have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities. They’ve answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated.

“While there are no words that will express the gratitude that these officers deserve, we couldn’t think of a better way to say thank you than to start their year off feeding their body and their soul, with a small prayer and a hot meal,” said Duforat.

