South Plains defeats Howard College 71-51

The Howard College men’s basketball team faced off against the South Plains College Texans last night and fell short, losing 71-51.

The Hawks got off to a great start in the game, carrying a three point lead with 4 minutes to go in the half.

Unfortunately, that was enough time for South Plains to outscore Howard College 12-2, bringing the half time score to 29-22.

The Hawks couldn't knock down enough shots to stay alive in the game and finished with 15-59 from the floor overall and 2-25 from the three-point line.

“I am proud of our guys preparation and I am pleased with the game plan we had,” said head coach Scott Raines. “We just couldn't get the ball in the basket enough tonight.”

Howard College has a big game coming up against Odessa College on Thursday at home.