South Plains defeats Howard College 71-51

Courtesy Photo by Cindy Smith
Staff Writer
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX

The Howard College men’s basketball team faced off against the South Plains College Texans last night and fell short, losing 71-51.
The Hawks got off to a great start in the game, carrying a three point lead with 4 minutes to go in the half.
Unfortunately, that was enough time for South Plains to outscore Howard College 12-2, bringing the half time score to 29-22.
The Hawks couldn't knock down enough shots to stay alive in the game and finished with 15-59 from the floor overall and 2-25 from the three-point line.
“I am proud of our guys preparation and I am pleased with the game plan we had,” said head coach Scott Raines. “We just couldn't get the ball in the basket enough tonight.”
Howard College has a big game coming up against Odessa College on Thursday at home.

