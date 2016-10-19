Spring Creek's pumpkin patch benefits women's ministry

While the weather still says summer, a Big Spring church is determined to bring fall to Howard County. From now until Halloween, Spring Creek Fellowship will host a pumpkin patch in front of Spring Town Plaza with all proceeds going right back into their women’s ministry programs.

“We’ve never done a fundraiser for this ministry before, but I think it’ll help make for more quality events,” said Jen Hollingsworth, one of the pumpkin patch head volunteers. “But even more than a fundraiser, this is a community outreach. It’s a fun place for families to come and make an event out of picking a pumpkin rather than getting it a grocery store.”

