Spring renovation groundbreaking Tuesday

The Big Spring CVB will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the commencement of the Historic Spring renovation project.

The Big Spring CVB has contracted with Kelly Cook and KDC Associates to undertake a major renovation project at the Historic Spring. The focus of the project will be educational components that will inform visitors about the significant history of the Spring, not only to the development of Big Spring, but to areas west of Big Spring.

The Historic Spring is located inside the Comanche Trail Park. The groundbreaking will be held at the spring.