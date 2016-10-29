St. Mary’s to host Celtic folk band benefit concert

The Piper Jones Band will return to Big Spring in concert at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

The Piper Jones Band is on tour in Texas promoting their new CD, “Crossing the Sabine.” Their appearance in Big Spring comes between performances by the Band in Houston, Austin and Midland.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and will be free of charge, but donations will be accepted to benefit United Way of Big Spring and Howard County.

Performers EJ Jones and Frances Cunningham are both native Texans who now live in Asheville, North Carolina and Nashville, respectively.

In addition to being known internationally as a performer of Highland Bagpipe music, Jones is well-known in the Big Spring area for his past years as a participant in the St. Mary’s St. Andrew’s Day Celebration.

In addition to the Great Highland Bagpipes, he will also be playing the flute, whistle, and Scottish smallpipes.

Cunningham will accompany Jones on the bouzouki, guitar and banjo. She has spent the last five years as a member of the Mike Snider String Band, playing weekly on the Grand Ole Opry. Her first solo CD is scheduled for release in December.

Sunday’s event will be an informal program, and will feature beautiful and high-energy tunes performed on a number of musical instruments.

dessert reception will be held in the Parish Hall immediately following the concert. St. Mary’s is located at 10th and Goliad in Big Spring.