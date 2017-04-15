State bound

Four Big Spring High School students qualified for the 2017 University Interscholastic League Academic State Meet to be held on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

Britney Tan, Alexess Sosa, Seth Hamby, and Ashlan Armstrong all placed in the top three in the Regional Academic Meet held recently at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

“The group of students that qualified for the state meet have previous experience on the state level,” Academic coordinator Jennifer Adams said. “All but one of the four has medaled at the UIL State Meet.

“Competing at the state meet once in your high school career is an accomplishment,” she continued. “Making the state meet multiple times takes hard work, talent and dedication.”

For Sosa, who placed first in editorial writing at the Regional Meet as well as being the alternate in ready writing, this will be her fourth trip to state. She previously placed fourth in 2015 and fifth last year in editorial writing and was an octa-finalist at the recently held cross-examination state meet with her partner Hamby.

“My goal is to build on my previous state finishes and place first this year,” Sosa said “I am aiming to win UIL’s top goal in the journalism events and be named Top in Texas.”

Tan, who placed second in news writing at the 2016 state meet, will be competing in both ready writing and feature writing.

“I feel like I’ve done a good job at branching out this year,” Tan said. “I’m excited and I’m looking forward to representing BSHS at the state meet again.”

Hamby will try to follow his recent success at the Cross-Examination state meet by competing in informative speaking.

“Lots of hard work goes into this that people don’t see,” Hamby stated. “We are all competing in subjective events where there is no right or wrong answers and our results are entirely up to the judges.”

Fellow debate team member Ashlan Armstrong will try to continue the strong showing by BSHS students in Lincoln-Douglas Debate. Big Spring High School graduate Ethan Morelion won the 4A State Championship in the event for the past two years. Ashlan’s twin sister Andi is the alternate to the state meet in Informative Speaking.

This marks the first two state qualifying students for Journalism Coach Na’Tassia Finley while coaches Clint and Jennifer Adams added three qualifications to bring their Big Spring High School total to 67.