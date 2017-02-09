State bound Forsan High School debators

The Forsan High School debate team has qualified for the UIL state tournament to be held at the University of Texas in Austin. Team members Genesis Caldwell and Price Tarbet won four rounds and took home silver medals during the UIL district tournament on Monday. They will compete in the state tournament on March 13 and 14. Team members Alysa Le and Autumn Guidry took home bronze medals and are the alternates for the state tournament. The team is coached Shaun McVicars.