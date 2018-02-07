Steer debate state bound

Steer Debate will be sending two teams to the State tournament after sweeping the top two spots in the Cross Examination District tournament on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

The team of senior Britney Tan and sophomore Kim Chapel placed first, and the team of senior Gabriel Williams and junior Armando Martinez placed second.

“Any time we compete, it is our goal to win,” Debate coach Jennifer Adams said. “It creates a day full of stress and excitement, but it's ultimately rewarding when the coaching and hard work of the students pays off.”

For the full story, please see Wednesday's paper.