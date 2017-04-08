Steer sports

Lady Bulldogs shut out Lady Steers 3-0

The Big Spring Lady Steers varsity softball team watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 3-0 district loss in Big Spring on Friday.

Mariah Sarmiento took the loss for the Lady Steers, as she threw for seven innings, surrendered 13 hits and three runs, walked three, and struck out one.

Ashley Gonzales contributed two of the team's three hits with a single in the fourth and a single in the sixth, and made the most plays in the field with eight.

Although they were lacking offensively, Big Spring was sure-handed defensively and did not commit a single error in the field.

Up next, The Lady Steers will make their way to Sweetwater to take on the Lady Mustangs in a district match up which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

Steers lose to Bulldogs 11-1

The Big Spring Steer varsity baseball team hosted Abilene Wylie in their district matchup Friday night, but couldn't hold the Bulldogs off as they fell short in an 11-1 defeat.

“My hat goes off to Wylie, they are an impressive offensive team. They had several hits with two strikes all night.” said head baseball coach Daniel Carrillo. “The 5th inning was one of those innings that we’d all like to have back, but you play this game long enough and sadly innings will happen like that. We threw a lot of arms at them to try and keep them off balance and, for four innings or so, we accomplished that for the most part.”

Carrillo used six of his pitchers in five innings of play. Together they surrendered 11 runs on six hits, seven walks and struck out six.

Noah Gonzales, Eli Munoz, Jason Miramontes and Brett Berringer each got off one hit to make up the team's total of four hits for the game.

“Now it becomes a true test for our ball club. We are in an adverse situation right now and we will see what kind of character this team really has,” said Carrillo. “I feel confident we will make the right decision and get closer together for our last push for playoffs. I believe in this team and what they are about. Bring The Boat!”

Coming up, the Steers will travel to Sweetwater to take on the Mustangs in a district match up, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday, April 10, at 4:30 p.m.