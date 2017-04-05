Steers can’t erase one run deficit in 3-2 loss to Snyder

The Big Spring Steers varsity baseball team hit the road to Snyder for a district game against the Tigers last night where they found themselves down in the fifth inning unable to bounce back in a 3-2 heartbreaker loss.

The Steers collected a team total of seven hits for the game. Big Spring was sure-handed in the field and did not commit one error.

“My hat goes off to Snyder. They did a great job of keeping us off balance and pitched really well. Yes, we had some bad approaches, but overall we created traffic all night. We just couldn’t find a hit when we needed it the most.” said head baseball coach Daniel Carrillo. “Tonight was definitely playoff atmosphere and it truly was fun to coach these guys the way they competed tonight. And as always, bring the boat!”

Up next, the Steers will face the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs in a district game at home this Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.