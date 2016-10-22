Steers fall to Stephenville, 52-27

The Big Spring Steers are on the verge of a winless season after falling to the Stephenville Yellow Jackets 52-27 Friday.

The game started out positively for the Steers. Robert Valencia returned the opening kickoff to Stephenville’s 25-yard line, and three plays later found the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown run to give Big Spring a 7-0 lead.

The defense forced a fourth down for Stephenville near midfield on the next possession, and the Big Spring offense got the ball backed up near its own goal line after a punt. On a third and long, quarterback Dylan Cantu was sacked and stripped of the ball, and the Yellow Jackets recovered at the Big Spring five-yard line. Despite efforts from the Big Spring coaches pleading that Cantu’s arm was moving forward and should have been ruled an incompletion, Stephenville retained possession, and quarterback Easton Jones ran in the first Yellow Jacket touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

On the ensuing kickoff return, Valencia fumbled and gave Stephenville the ball back in Big Spring territory. Jones would score later in the drive on a four-yard touchdown run to give Stephenville a 14-7 lead, and after a Big Spring three and out on the next possession, would score again on a seven-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead.

After a short kick from Stephenville, the Steers were able to drive the ball down the field and score on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Cantu to Daniel Luna, making the score 21-13 after a missed extra point.

On the next possession and with under two minutes remaining in the first half, Stephenville had the ball in its own territory facing a third and 21. The Yellow Jackets completed a swing pass in the backfield to Krece Nowak, and after breaking through would-be tackles, he ran 59 yards to set his team up with a first and goal situation from inside the five-yard line. Jones would throw a fade for a touchdown on the next play to give his team a 28-13 lead.

