Steers look sharp in scrimmage against Permian

The Big Spring Steers put on a great performance in their scrimmage against the Permian Panthers last night.

Because it was only a scrimmage, there was not an official score. But the Steers did go on a 9-0 run, holding Permian scoreless up until the 8th inning.

There was no denying that the Steers had a lot of success at the plate, but it was their fielding that set the tone of the game.

“One of the things that gave us early success was confidence, and that starts with our pitching.” said head coach Daniel Carrillo. “As pitchers for the Steers, they are our tempo-setter. We feed off of them, and they came out and pounded the zone which allowed our defense to play.”

The team will begin preparing for their upcoming meeting with the Andrews Mustangs, which will be held at Steer Park on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m.