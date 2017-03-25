Steers lose on the road to Brownwood 8-5

The Big Spring Steers varsity baseball team travelled to Brownwood Friday night, where they fell short in their district matchup against the Lions, 8-5.

“Overall, this ball club continues to stay composed and compete despite the score. But to win a district game on the road you have to be mentally tough, and all of our blunders were mental.” said head baseball coach Daniel Carrillo. “You have to expect nothing to go your way, crowd and umpires against you and yet, still be tough enough to overcome that. We will learn and get better at the mental approach to get to where we need to be, but we aren’t too far off. We just need to keep treading that water and as always, bring the boat.”

Coming up, the Steers will make their way to Snyder for another district match which will take place on April 4 at 7 p.m.

Brownwood defeats Lady Steers in back-and-forth match

The Big Spring Steer Lady Softball team mustered up a come back against the Brownwood Lady Lions in their game last night, but could not get it done in the end and went on to lose by just one run.

“This was a tough loss,” said head softball coach Chelsey Jordan. “The girls came out ready for a battle, but unfortunately we got down early.”

Big Spring totaled 10 hits for the game. Martinez, Gonzales and Leah Rivera each collected multiple hits for the team. Martinez led offensively going 3-4 on the day with two runs batted in.

Ysabel Solis took the lost for the Lady Steers. She pitched six innings, surrendered 9 hits, five runs, walked four and struck out three.

“The girls fought with heart and had a great comeback,” said Jordan. “We are proud of the team we are becoming, and we look forward to playing Brownwood on our turf.”

The Lady Steers will hit the road to take on the Snyder Tigers for a second time this season. The game will be held on Monday, April 3, in Snyder at 5 p.m.