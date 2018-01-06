Steers shoot strong from beyond the arc to hold off Panthers in close game 65-63
Marissa Loftin
Saturday, January 6, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
The battle between the Big Spring Steers and the Fort Stockton Panthers in Steer Gym Friday night had the fans for both teams continuously on their feet in what proved to be an exciting basketball game. After strong performances by both teams, Big Spring managed to pull out the 65-63 win in a match up that went down to the final seconds of regulation.
For the full story on this game, please see Sunday's paper
