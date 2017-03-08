Stewart lone candidate for Big Spring District 4 city election
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
Howard Stewart remains the lone candidate for the Big Spring City Council District 1 seat.
Monday was the last day to file an intent with the city of Big Spring to run in the District 4 race. That leaves only one city council race contested — District 1.
Incumbent Raul Marquez and challenger Tracy Parker will both via for the position in the May 6 elections.
Early voting for the municipal elections begin April 24.
