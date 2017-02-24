Stewart withdraws from Big Spring ISD District 1 elections
Friday, February 24, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
T.J. Stewart withdrew his candidacy for the Big Spring ISD District 1 board of trustee seat Thursday, according to school district officials.
He was set to run against Thomas Olague, but Stewart’s withdrawal leaves Olague as the lone candidate in the race. Big Spring ISD trustees are most likely to cancel elections at their next board meeting since all three positions up in this election cycle are not contested.
