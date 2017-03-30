Storm causes damage across West Texas

Strong winds early Wednesday morning are suspected to be the cause of the partial destruction of a roof on one of the buildings of Baker’s Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

“I was coming in from Midland and I saw something was wrong with the church,” said Roosevelt Brown, one of the church’s trustees tasked with upkeep and building maintenance. “I got up closer and saw a hole in the roof (of the church’s Education Center).”

About one-quarter of the church’s Education Center was destroyed. Pieces were scattered into the street on N. Lancaster and around the grounds, said Willia Ledford, one of Baker’s Chapels trustees.

Brown said he spoke with neighbors across the street who said they heard a lot of noise coming from the building while strong winds pummeled the neighborhood.

There were several media reports of damage left by a strong storm system that came through West Texas and on to the Dallas area Tuesday. Locally in the 1700 block of Highway 350 across the street from West Texas Auto, a roof of a building was completely torn off and left sitting on the grown. South of town, a carport was completely destroyed by high winds at a home on Brian Road.

In Glasscock County, the Texas Department of Transportation, shut down part of US 87 near Cannibal Draw for a time Wednesday to allow workers from an electric company to clear down power line across the road after high voltage towers collapsed, a report from News West 9 said.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the storm system already led to the traffic deaths of three storm chasers in West Texas and two children who touched a downed power line while playing in Fort Worth, Texas. A truck driver was killed when strong winds blew his rig off Interstate 40 in El Reno, Oklahoma.