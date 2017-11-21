Students spread Christmas joy

In a sea of packing tape and cardboard, Coahoma High School's National Honor Society helped prepare boxes on Thursday evening, Nov 16 for the annual Adopt a Military Hero Christmas 2017.

The boxes were packed with goodies and mailed to deployed members of the military. CHS juniors, Andrew Romero, Cassie Gutierrez, Emily Krabill, Aaron Rodriguez, Laura Romero and senior, Diana Gonzalez, along with other members of the community, folded and taped 500 boxes in less than an hour.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, the boxes were filled with goodies for our deployed military family as a result of generous donations from businesses, organizations and individuals in the community. The contents of the boxes will include a variety of toiletries, books, socks, snacks, heartfelt cards from hundreds of Howard County children and more.

When thanked for their time Laura Romero said, "Thank you for asking for help. We are happy to be here."