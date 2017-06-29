Summer RockFest set to rock in July

In February, five bands came to Big Spring and rocked this town in the name of the Lord. In July, they’re coming back...some of them anyway.

“This one’s going to be the Summer RockFest. It’s kind of the same as the City RockFest, but since it’s during the summer they decided to call it the ‘Summer RockFest,’” said Nick Rodriguez, missions and outreach director from First United Methodist Church of Big Spring. “It’s still going to be five bands, but this time the headliner, instead of Disciple, will be Seventh Day Slumber. They’re bringing back Random Hero and Scarlet White; and this time they’re bringing in The Protest, and Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh, which is an all-female band.”

Rodriguez said the concert be July 13, and will once again vibrate the walls of the Municipal Auditorium.

“It’s on a Thursday,” he said. “The doors open at about 6 p.m. to the general public. The show starts at 6:30 just like before. It is a free show, open to the public. It’s a very kid-friendly event. It’s going to be just another concert where you can worship and praise the Lord, but with a little kick.”

Although the concert will be free to the public, organizers are giving away VIP passes with special perks attached to raise excitement about the event.

For more information call First United Methodist Church at 432-267-6394, or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/449035468762982/