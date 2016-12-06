Suspect sought in Monday shooting

Big Spring police are searching for a suspect in the Monday night shooting of a Big Spring man.

Trig Gilkey, 20, is at the University Medical Center in Lubbock this morning after he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant late Monday. His condition as of press time is unknown, according to a Big Spring Police Department news release.

BSPD officers were dispatched to the crime scene in the alley of the 1500 block of Wood and Sycamore, where they located evidence of the shooting, the news release stated.

The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident, and no other information on the shooting was available as of press time today.

“If you have any information regarding this incident please call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-tips (8477),” the news release stated. “You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from the Big Spring Police Department website www.bigspringpd.net “