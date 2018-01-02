Suspect sought in weekend burglary

Big Spring and Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect(s) who broke into Dragon China Buffet over the weekend.

On Dec. 30, 2017 at approximately 10:00 a.m.., the Big Spring Police Department was dispatched to Dragon China Buffet, 1300 South Gregg Street, in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers were informed that at approximately 3:00 a.m., an unknown suspect cut the chain of the front door security gate and used a hammer to break the front glass door to enter the building.

The suspect caused an estimated $800 in property damage while gaining entry into the Dragon China Buffet. A coin-operated machine was burglarized and it was estimated that the suspect stole $60.00. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, black hat, black face mask (covering mouth and nose), light colored work boots and a light colored oil field issued shirt.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information about this crime to contact their TIPS line anonymously by calling 432-263-8477. Each call is completely anonymous.